The 124 year old pub has regularly appeared in the Sunderland Echo for its striking views, great ales and wonderful music.
But don’t just take it from us. Have a look at these archive memories which show the pub between 1982 and 2022.
1 / 3
Talk about a rich history. The Dun Cow in Sunderland has got the lot.
The 124 year old pub has regularly appeared in the Sunderland Echo for its striking views, great ales and wonderful music.
But don’t just take it from us. Have a look at these archive memories which show the pub between 1982 and 2022.