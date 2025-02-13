Cheers! I'm raising a toast to the Dun Cow in a packed retro gallery

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 13th Feb 2025, 09:57 BST

Talk about a rich history. The Dun Cow in Sunderland has got the lot.

The 124 year old pub has regularly appeared in the Sunderland Echo for its striking views, great ales and wonderful music.

But don’t just take it from us. Have a look at these archive memories which show the pub between 1982 and 2022.

The Joplings Santa Parade was pictured on its journey past the pub in October 1982. Melvyn Hayes and Windsor Davies were starring in panto that year.

1. On parade in 1982

The Joplings Santa Parade was pictured on its journey past the pub in October 1982. Melvyn Hayes and Windsor Davies were starring in panto that year. | se

Photo Sales
A floral touch from 2004 when licensee Carmel Scott, right, Vic Jones, and Lindsay Chapman were putting up hanging baskets.

2. Going floral in 2004

A floral touch from 2004 when licensee Carmel Scott, right, Vic Jones, and Lindsay Chapman were putting up hanging baskets. | se

Photo Sales
Taking a look inside the pub in a Sunderland Echo archive photo from April 2013.

3. Relaxing in 2013

Taking a look inside the pub in a Sunderland Echo archive photo from April 2013. | se

Photo Sales
Local band Hyde & Beast launched their own beer, 'A Dark Mistake' and it was on sale in the pub in 2014.

4. Taster from 2014

Local band Hyde & Beast launched their own beer, 'A Dark Mistake' and it was on sale in the pub in 2014. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandPubsSunderland EchoMemories
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice