Dressed for drinks in the 1980s, with a twist - do you know any of this lot?
Talk about a night out with a difference.
These ladies were raising money in a very different way back in 1986.
Here they are pictured stepping out in style from the Havelock Arms in Fatfield so that they could take part in a charity event.
There were 40 of them and they were all involved in a sponsored pub crawl to raise money for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.
The difference with the event, though, was that the women had to go round in pairs – because they were strapped together for a three-legged walk!
The 40 workers were all from the Washington Child Benefit Centre and we would love to know if you remember the occasion.
Were you one of the women pictured and can you remember how much you raised?
