When Diana thrilled the people of Houghton, Hendon and Jarrow - 40 years ago this month
It was in May 1985 that we first welcomed Diana, Princess of Wales, to Houghton, Hendon and Jarrow and what a turnout there was.
Clare presented a bouquet in Houghton
One little girl who caught the limelight was Clare Alsop who was given the job of presenting flowers to the Princess when she arrived at Bridal Elegance in Houghton.
Were you there to see the special moment?
The People’s Princess also called in at Philadelphia, the Civic Centre in Sunderland and St Vincent Street in Hendon.
Greeted by a ‘Roker Roar’
A Sunderland Echo report at the time said she was greeted by a ‘Roker Roar’ on her Wearside arrival.
Our photographers also caught the memorable visit to Jarrow on camera when Diana walked through the churchyard of St Paul’s Church.
Diana was there to unveil a new stained glass window to commemorate the 1,300th anniversary of its dedication.
But she also made a huge impression on the people of the borough. Did you get to meet her?
Share your memories of meeting the princess, 40 years on from that first time she came to the area.
