I'm loving all these Dancing On Ice connections to Wearside
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The countdown is on to the return of Dancing On Ice.
There are plenty of reasons to admire its links to the Sunderland area with a former SAFC star and plenty of VIP visitors to Wearside in this year’s show.
It all starts on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday, January 12 and here’s a glimpse into those local connections.
And why not follow all the latest news on the show on the Sunderland Echo’s dedicated website Dancing On Ice page.
You’ll find it here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.