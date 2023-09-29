Nine retro World's Biggest Coffee Morning scenes as Sunderland supports Macmillan once more
You helped raise millions for the fight against cancer
Brew up.
Because it's time once more to enjoy a cuppa and help the fight against cancer.
The World's Biggest Coffee Morning is back today and it raised more than £12million in 2022 for Macmillan Cancer Support.
The people of Wearside have certainly done their bit over the years.
Re-live all these memories and give yourself a pat on the back for your incredible work.
