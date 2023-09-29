News you can trust since 1873
Nine retro World's Biggest Coffee Morning scenes as Sunderland supports Macmillan once more

You helped raise millions for the fight against cancer

By Chris Cordner
Published 29th Sep 2023, 10:35 BST

Brew up.

Because it's time once more to enjoy a cuppa and help the fight against cancer.

The World's Biggest Coffee Morning is back today and it raised more than £12million in 2022 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The people of Wearside have certainly done their bit over the years.

Re-live all these memories and give yourself a pat on the back for your incredible work.

Doing their bit for Macmillan in years gone by.

1. Cuppas on camera

Bake Off star Andrew Smyth helps out at Npower's Macmillan's coffee morning in 2017.

2. A helping hand at Npower

The launch of the Sunderland Royal Hospital coffee morning in 2010 with Macmillan nurses and volunteers in the picture.

3. Coffee time in 2010

Nissan workers Michelle Hill and Martin Abele share a cuppa in 2009.

4. Cuppa time at Nissan

