Our beautiful coastline: 13 wonderfully retro photos which prove just that

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 23rd Feb 2025, 10:00 BST

Breathe in the sea air as we celebrate the marvellous scenery on our doorsteps.

From Seaham to Sandhaven and Seaburn to Souter, our coastline is filled with beauty as these archive scenes from the Sunderland Echo and Shields Gazette archives show.

Tell us about your favourite seaside view by emailing [email protected]

Beachgoers enjoying a summers day in Whitburn Beach in May 1979 in their 70s attire and even bringing their cars onto the beach.

1. Wonderful at Whitburn

Beachgoers enjoying a summers day in Whitburn Beach in May 1979 in their 70s attire and even bringing their cars onto the beach. Photo: nw

The latest amusement in August 1979 was a train ride along the foreshore at South Shields. Does this bring back happy memories?

2. On the beach

The latest amusement in August 1979 was a train ride along the foreshore at South Shields. Does this bring back happy memories? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Dave Stewart, from the Eurythmics , filming at Marsden Grotto. Remember this from 1990?

3. Filming at Marsden Grotto

Dave Stewart, from the Eurythmics , filming at Marsden Grotto. Remember this from 1990? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

The enormous waves which battered Seaburn in January 1995 but it didn't stop these people from taking a look.

4. Spectacular at Seaburn

The enormous waves which battered Seaburn in January 1995 but it didn't stop these people from taking a look. | se

