Cleadon CofE Academy in 13 class photos: A big tick if you remember them

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 13:57 BST

Here’s a test for you. See how many of these Cleadon CofE Academy scenes you recognise.

We have 13 of them and they all concern wonderful events we saw from 2008 to 2017.

They show everything from netball in the rain to Indian dancing, and strawberry tea to drumming.

Pupils from Cleadon Village CofE Primary School were off to Birmingham to compete in the Lego League 15 years ago.

1. Panther power in 2008

Pupils from Cleadon Village CofE Primary School were off to Birmingham to compete in the Lego League 15 years ago.

Plenty of classy Indian dance moves on show in this classroom scene from 2008.

2. Dancing back in time

Plenty of classy Indian dance moves on show in this classroom scene from 2008.

A spot of fun in this play tunnel. Tell us if you were pictured in 2008.

3. Play time in 2008

A spot of fun in this play tunnel. Tell us if you were pictured in 2008.

A game of netball in the rain but it did not stop these youngsters from having a great time 17 years ago.

4. Netball in the rain

A game of netball in the rain but it did not stop these youngsters from having a great time 17 years ago.

