Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wow, was it really 19 and 20 years ago when all of these keen youngsters sang their hearts out in Sunderland.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sunderland City Sings event graced the Empire Theatre stage in April 2006 and March 2005, and the Sunderland Echo was there to capture these wonderful scenes.

There are choirs galore in the picture including Bexhill, Castleview, Hill View and Pennywell.

Join us as we look at Hylton Red House, Bishop Harland and Seaburn Dene, and then get in touch to share memories of your own.