I can't wait to share these 13 musical memories from the City Sings competition in Sunderland
Wow, was it really 19 and 20 years ago when all of these keen youngsters sang their hearts out in Sunderland.
The Sunderland City Sings event graced the Empire Theatre stage in April 2006 and March 2005, and the Sunderland Echo was there to capture these wonderful scenes.
There are choirs galore in the picture including Bexhill, Castleview, Hill View and Pennywell.
Join us as we look at Hylton Red House, Bishop Harland and Seaburn Dene, and then get in touch to share memories of your own.
