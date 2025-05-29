Sunderland’s chimney-sweeping tradition, which had lasted for centuries, was facing a bleak future in the 1980s.

George Harnett, whose family’s business dated back to at least the 1700s, had mixed feelings in 1988 as he looked forward to his retirement.

More than 250 years of tradition

He had been working hard in the profession since he was 14 years old.

But 37 years ago, the Sunderland Echo reported: “He will enjoy putting his feet up after a job that started when he was 14, but with only two daughters and no sons to succeed him, the brushes will be put away and the Gray Road premises locked up for good.

George Harnett, the last in a long line of a chimney sweeping family, posed with his brush in this Echo photo from May 1988. | Sunderland Echo

“The business has seen George’s father, grandfather and generations before them sweep aside their rivals to establish what has become one of the town’s oldest businesses.”

The Grand Hotel in Sunderland. | Sunderland Echo

‘It has been an interesting job, meeting all kinds of people’

George told the Sunderland Echo in 1988: “My father traced the family back through 200 years of sweeps and probably would have gone further if he had had the time.

“It has been an interesting job, meeting all kinds of people and working in all kinds of houses and buildings.

“But my uncle was the best one for telling a tale. He once told me he pushed a metal ball down the chimney of The Grand Hotel and covered the whole of the Blackburn Rovers football team in soot.”

