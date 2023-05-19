Chance to get a taste of city’s rich history with #LoveSunderlandHeritage fortnight

Sunderland Empire.

Taking place from May 20 to June 4, #LoveSunderlandHeritage fortnight is a festival offering unique opportunities to explore Sunderland’s rich heritage with events including open days, guided walks, talks, workshops, and musical performances.

The two-week event is organised by Sunderland Heritage – a partnership of local heritage and cultural organisations and venues, as well as grassroots heritage societies and clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a varied programme of events, visitors can find out about the city’s horrible past with Horrible Histories author Terry Deary, learn more about the geology of the area on a guided Bishopwearmouth Geology Walk, or take in Sunderland Male Voice Choir at the Museum and Winter Gardens. A full programme of events is available on mysunderland.co.uk.

Tracey Mienie, Chair of the Sunderland Heritage partnership, said: “We are thrilled to announce the #LoveSunderlandHeritage fortnight, a celebration of our city’s amazing history and culture. Join us for the opening event, a Heritage symposium on Saturday 20 May from 10am - 2pm, where you can hear from experts and enthusiasts about Sunderland’s past and present.

“This is an opportunity to learn more about our heritage and how we can preserve it for future generations.

“Visitors can also pick up a guide with all the activities planned for the fortnight, including tours, exhibitions, workshops and more. Come and discover the stories that make Sunderland unique and show your love for our heritage!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Vibrant City, Councillor John Price, said: “#LoveSunderlandHeritage fortnight is offering a fantastic selection of activities that showcase the best of Sunderland’s rich heritage and cultural offering.

“There is something for all in this programme of events, and I’d encourage everyone to see what’s on offer and how they can get involved.”