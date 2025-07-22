Celebrate Sunderland's heritage with a bumper fortnight of events

From digging deep into Sunderland’s mining heritage to railway walks, you can learn more about Sunderland’s rich history over the next fortnight.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The #LoveSunderlandHeritage fortnight is back and running until Sunday, August 3, with a packed programme of events to celebrate Sunderland’s unique heritage.

The two-week festival, funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), offers residents and visitors rare opportunities to explore the city’s fascinating past through open days, guided walks, talks, workshops and musical performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organised by Sunderland Heritage – a partnership of local heritage and cultural organisations, venues, grassroots societies and clubs – this year’s programme includes something for everyone.

Councillor Beth Jones, Cabinet Member for Culture, Communities and Tourism at Sunderland City Council said: “#LoveSunderlandHeritage fortnight brings people together to discover the rich stories that make our city special. Whether it’s exploring historic buildings, learning about our industrial past, or joining creative workshops, there’s so much to inspire residents and visitors of all ages this summer.”

Stuart Miller, the vice chair of Sunderland Heritage Partnership said: “Our partnership is a unique collaboration that brings a wide range of events that cater for all age groups. We've done it once again with this event and I am delighted to be a part of its planning!

“We are working on options for Heritage Open Days in September and next year planning to bring the well-loved Sunderland History Fair back demonstrating once again the power of working together to celebrate our rich heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With a varied programme stretching across the city, #LoveSunderlandHeritage fortnight offers everyone a chance to reconnect with Sunderland’s past – and see how heritage continues to shape its future.”

The Sunderland Heritage Partnership has run this annual festival of heritage events since 2020. This year is the first year that the events information and booking will be available through the Partnership's new website launched in 2025 and funded by the UKSPF.

The Sunderland Heritage Partnership brings together over 30 organisations, venues, community groups, societies and individuals. The partnership aims to increase the profile of Sunderland as a heritage destination, engage new and young audiences and protect buildings, collections and archives for future generations.

For the full programme and event details, visit: Sunderland Summer Heritage 2025 Archives - Sunderland Heritage