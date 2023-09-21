Nine Sunderland kitten stories as we celebrate Happy Cat Month
Moggies who were rescued, and some who went on epic journeys
Happy Cat Month everyone.
And what better way to celebrate than by taking a look at felines who took the Sunderland Echo headlines over the years.
There's Pinker who got stranded up a lamppost in 1985 and Tinker who was rescued from underneath her owner's home in 2012.
How about Sheba who hitched a ride from Grangetown to Alnwick in 1996 or Tilly who got a new home in 2011.
We've got them all - and more.