Nine Sunderland kitten stories as we celebrate Happy Cat Month

Happy Cat Month everyone.

And what better way to celebrate than by taking a look at felines who took the Sunderland Echo headlines over the years.

There's Pinker who got stranded up a lamppost in 1985 and Tinker who was rescued from underneath her owner's home in 2012.

How about Sheba who hitched a ride from Grangetown to Alnwick in 1996 or Tilly who got a new home in 2011.