Cat lovers of Sunderland: Here's 13 photos of your favourite pets in time for Global Cat Day

By Chris Cordner

Published 16th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

Happy Global Cat Day everyone. Let’s celebrate with a 13-picture cuteness overload of kittens from Wearside.

We found all these feline photo memories in the Sunderland Echo archives and we hope they bring back great recollections for you.

Global Cat Day is held each year to highlight awareness of cats and the need to protect them.

Enjoy our step back in time to 13 Wearside kitten scenes.

Pinker the cat was stranded up a lamp post in Mount Road, in 1985. But here she is no worse for the ordeal, reunited with her owner, Louise Dearden.

This cat was bedraggled but unharmed after it was rescued from rubble in 1997.

Gemma Cubby with the six week old kitten Lucy after firefighters rescued her from behind her owner's fireplace in 1998.

Kathleen Cake got a surprise visitor to St Columba's vicarage in Southwick in 2006. Her cat Chloe gave birth to this little bundle of joy despite Kathleen being told Chloe would never have babies.

