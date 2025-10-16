We found all these feline photo memories in the Sunderland Echo archives and we hope they bring back great recollections for you.
Global Cat Day is held each year to highlight awareness of cats and the need to protect them.
Enjoy our step back in time to 13 Wearside kitten scenes.
1. Pinker's lamppost drama
Pinker the cat was stranded up a lamp post in Mount Road, in 1985.
But here she is no worse for the ordeal, reunited with her owner, Louise Dearden. | se
2. One lucky moggy
This cat was bedraggled but unharmed after it was rescued from rubble in 1997. | se
3. Lucky Lucy's dramatic rescue
Gemma Cubby with the six week old kitten Lucy after firefighters rescued her from behind her owner's fireplace in 1998. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Kathleen Cake got a surprise visitor to St Columba's vicarage in Southwick in 2006. Her cat Chloe gave birth to this little bundle of joy despite Kathleen being told Chloe would never have babies.
