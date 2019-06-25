Cast your minds back to this Election night photo from 14 years ago
These St Aidan’s School sixth formers really were a useful lot in 2005.
Tuesday, 25 June, 2019, 16:45
They posed for a team photo at the Crowtree Leisure Centre but it was a night when their main task involved a lot of responsibility.
They ran with the ballot boxes in 2005 on Election Night.
Were you one of the students who put their time to great use? And can you recognised any of your fellow Election Night colleagues?
