Join us as we look back on the Sunderland neighbourhood’s past from 1955 to 2013. It is packed with recollections of cricket matches, play schemes, fitness and an award-winning fish and chip shop.
1. On their way to the crease
H P Clode (left) and T Moffat leave the pavilion to open Wearmouth's innings against South Shields at Carley Hill in 1955. | se
2. Ready for action
On their marks at the Carley Hill Junior School Summer play scheme in 1979.
Pictured left to right are : Alison Chipp, 11, Beverley Orr 14, Donna Dennis 11 and Jacqueline Baker 12. | se
3. Trying to keep a ball of the ground for as long as possible at the Carley Hill Junior School's play scheme sports day. Pictured in 1979 were, left to right: Brian Forster, 9, Kenneth Jacques, 10, Stephen Fortune 10.
4. On the green in 1980
Wearmouth CW Bowling Club's new bowling green at Carley Hill was officially opened in 1980.
There to perform the honours were SAFC stars Steve Whitworth, Claudio Marangoni, Kevin Arnott, Stan Cummins, Barry Dunn, Shaun Elliott, Bryan Robson, and manager Ken Knighton.
Joining them were Tommy Wilson (Welfare Secretary and bowls club chairman), member Albert Fenwick, bowling, and
Bill Ogilvie (Welfare Officer NCB). | se
