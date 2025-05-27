13 cracking reminders of life in Carley Hill: The Sunderland community pictured from 1955 to 2013

By Chris Cordner

Published 27th May 2025, 12:56 BST

It’s a vibrant community and we can’t wait to share six decades of memories from Carley Hill’s history.

Join us as we look back on the Sunderland neighbourhood’s past from 1955 to 2013. It is packed with recollections of cricket matches, play schemes, fitness and an award-winning fish and chip shop.

There are 13 Sunderland Echo archive memories to enjoy. Once you have browsed them, share your own memories by emailing [email protected]

H P Clode (left) and T Moffat leave the pavilion to open Wearmouth's innings against South Shields at Carley Hill in 1955.

1. On their way to the crease

H P Clode (left) and T Moffat leave the pavilion to open Wearmouth's innings against South Shields at Carley Hill in 1955.

On their marks at the Carley Hill Junior School Summer play scheme in 1979. Pictured left to right are : Alison Chipp, 11, Beverley Orr 14, Donna Dennis 11 and Jacqueline Baker 12.

2. Ready for action

On their marks at the Carley Hill Junior School Summer play scheme in 1979. Pictured left to right are : Alison Chipp, 11, Beverley Orr 14, Donna Dennis 11 and Jacqueline Baker 12.

Trying to keep a ball of the ground for as long as possible at the Carley Hill Junior School's play scheme sports day. Pictured in 1979 were, left to right: Brian Forster, 9, Kenneth Jacques, 10, Stephen Fortune 10.

3. Trying to keep a ball of the ground for as long as possible at the Carley Hill Junior School's play scheme sports day. Pictured in 1979 were, left to right: Brian Forster, 9, Kenneth Jacques, 10, Stephen Fortune 10.

Trying to keep a ball of the ground for as long as possible at the Carley Hill Junior School's play scheme sports day. Pictured in 1979 were, left to right: Brian Forster, 9, Kenneth Jacques, 10, Stephen Fortune 10.

Wearmouth CW Bowling Club's new bowling green at Carley Hill was officially opened in 1980. There to perform the honours were SAFC stars Steve Whitworth, Claudio Marangoni, Kevin Arnott, Stan Cummins, Barry Dunn, Shaun Elliott, Bryan Robson, and manager Ken Knighton. Joining them were Tommy Wilson (Welfare Secretary and bowls club chairman), member Albert Fenwick, bowling, and Bill Ogilvie (Welfare Officer NCB).

4. On the green in 1980

Wearmouth CW Bowling Club's new bowling green at Carley Hill was officially opened in 1980. There to perform the honours were SAFC stars Steve Whitworth, Claudio Marangoni, Kevin Arnott, Stan Cummins, Barry Dunn, Shaun Elliott, Bryan Robson, and manager Ken Knighton. Joining them were Tommy Wilson (Welfare Secretary and bowls club chairman), member Albert Fenwick, bowling, and Bill Ogilvie (Welfare Officer NCB).

