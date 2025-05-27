A sizzling look back at Sunderland burger scenes: Get your teeth into these 13 memories

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 27th May 2025, 16:09 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 16:11 BST

It’s Burger Day everyone! And what better way to celebrate than with a look back at 13 mouth-watering scenes from Sunderland’s past.

Okay, so the May 28 event is an American celebration but we are determined to get in on the action with Wearside burger scenes from 1994 to 2024.

Take in the memories from Jonny Ringo’s, Hudson Road School, the Blue Bell pub, Burger King in Washington and many more besides.

There’s 30 years of memories on the menu so get your teeth into these Sunderland Echo archive scenes.

Back in the '90s Jonny Ringo's was one of the best restaurants in Sunderland, thanks to its big portions and American theme. You could pop in for a burger before heading upstairs to Fino's.

1. Back in time at Jonny Ringo's

Gladiator Trojan opened Burger King at the Granada Service station in Washington in April 1994 and plenty of people turned out to meet him.

2. Tucking in with a Gladiator

Paul Stevenson showed off the El Torro burger which was the latest attraction at the Blue Bell pub in Fulwell in November 2004.

3. Tempting times with the El Torro

Pupils from Hudson Road School tucked into burgers during a barbeque at Sunderland Community Allotment in July 2010.

4. Happy times at Hudson Road

