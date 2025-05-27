Okay, so the May 28 event is an American celebration but we are determined to get in on the action with Wearside burger scenes from 1994 to 2024.
Take in the memories from Jonny Ringo’s, Hudson Road School, the Blue Bell pub, Burger King in Washington and many more besides.
There’s 30 years of memories on the menu so get your teeth into these Sunderland Echo archive scenes.
1. Back in time at Jonny Ringo's
Back in the '90s Jonny Ringo's was one of the best restaurants in Sunderland, thanks to its big portions and American theme. You could pop in for a burger before heading upstairs to Fino's. | se Photo: JPI Media
2. Tucking in with a Gladiator
Gladiator Trojan opened Burger King at the Granada Service station in Washington in April 1994 and plenty of people turned out to meet him. | se
3. Tempting times with the El Torro
Paul Stevenson showed off the El Torro burger which was the latest attraction at the Blue Bell pub in Fulwell in November 2004. | se
4. Happy times at Hudson Road
Pupils from Hudson Road School tucked into burgers during a barbeque at Sunderland Community Allotment in July 2010. | se
