We have a whole gallery of them and they show students getting to grips with advice, equipment and more.
This specialist schools careers day put the microscope on health and social care. The Shields Gazette was there to get lots of reminders of the past.
See if you can spot someone you know.
1. A collage of memories
School day reflections from a specialist session on careers in 2010. | nw
2. Doing well in 2010
Thumbs-up from Callum Gill during the careers session which happened 15 years ago. | nw
3. A weighty issue
The careers day at Boldon School looking at health and social care with Greg Lydon. Remember this? | nw
4. Reflections from 2010
We want your memories of the careers day at Boldon School looking at health and social care in 2010. | nw