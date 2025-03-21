It’s 45 years since the coalfield was dealt another blow with the news that Boldon Colliery was likely to close.

Around 950 jobs were on the line under the plans to phase out one of the area’s most famous pits.

A date for the last coal to be mined

A report from 1980 said; “It could begin early next year with the last coal being mined at the end of 1982.”

The NCB was guarded about the future of the 114-year-old pit and there were plans for a series of meetings.

Boldon Colliery which was facing the threat of closure after a report in 1980. | se

A spokesman said: “It is acknowledged that the colliery has a limited life. During yesterday’s discussion a suggested plan of manpower rundown was put forward by the Coal Board.

Back to 1982 and a scene showing the last shift at Boldon Colliery.

“The unions, however, asked for a further examination of the situation. This is to be done and further meetings with the unions will be held in due course.”

Boldon Colliery pit head and employees in November 1969. Did you work there? | SG

At its height, there were 170,000 miners working in the Durham coalfield which Boldon pit was a part of.

The industry declined after the Second World War but the last operational pit remained open until 1993 when Wearmouth Colliery closed.

