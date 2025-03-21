The huge Boldon jobs news which devastated the coalfield 45 years ago
Around 950 jobs were on the line under the plans to phase out one of the area’s most famous pits.
A date for the last coal to be mined
A report from 1980 said; “It could begin early next year with the last coal being mined at the end of 1982.”
The NCB was guarded about the future of the 114-year-old pit and there were plans for a series of meetings.
A spokesman said: “It is acknowledged that the colliery has a limited life. During yesterday’s discussion a suggested plan of manpower rundown was put forward by the Coal Board.
“The unions, however, asked for a further examination of the situation. This is to be done and further meetings with the unions will be held in due course.”
At its height, there were 170,000 miners working in the Durham coalfield which Boldon pit was a part of.
The industry declined after the Second World War but the last operational pit remained open until 1993 when Wearmouth Colliery closed.
