Boy did we strike a chord when we shared the story of Bobby Thompson - the Little Waster who was loved across the North East.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘No nonsense just pure belly laughs’

You all shared your memories of the comedian who left such a huge impression on your lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bobby Thompson with fans at the Sunderland Empire in 1981. | se

Today, we are sharing 13 of the best things that you had to say about the Penshaw-born funny man.

Carol Exley: “There was a bar in Bugibba, Malta called "The Little Waster". The owner had come over here to stay with friends at Seaham and had seen a Bobby Thompson show. He went back to Malta with a Geordie accent and a passion for anything about The Little Waster.”

‘The only comedian I can sit and watch time after time’

Robert Thompson: “Seen Bobby at bleach green club bought his LP and he signed it from Bobby to Bobby.”

Bobby Thompson at the opening of the new Top Rank Bingo and Social Club. | se

Christine Sumpton: “He was brill . Pure North comedian. Such a laugh. No nonsense just pure belly laughs. God love him. He did himself proud.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Walby: “My favourite joke of his was one me fatha told me when i was a bairn.. Bobby went to visit the Queen (or "oor Lizzy" to her pals) and after a brew Lizzy fetched the dessert trolley out. She says "Chocolate cake or a meringue, Bob?"I says "Nah pet, thas reet, that's definitely a cake."

Jan Lund: “The only comedian I can sit and watch time after time.”

North East comic legend Bobby Thompson was pictured at Woolies in Sunderland in November 1978.

‘I would cry with laughter so funny’

Peter Little: “We need comedy like his now. He was great and appeared at my 21st 61yrs ago.”

Marilyn Anderson Gardiner: “I love Bobby. I could really understand a word sometimes being a stokie but I would cry with laughter so funny.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geoffrey Briggs: “Bobby is without doubt the best comedian ever to come from Tyneside.”

Margaret Denning: “I put one of his LP records one one New Years Eve when we had relatives from Yorkshire visiting. We laughed till our sides ached but they were not amused they couldn't understand a word he said.”

The Little Waster in 1982 and he was always a crowd puller in the clubs. Photo: Bill Hawkins. | Bill Hawkins

‘I don’t think that younger generation now, would get him’

Sheryl Cathey: “Brilliant comedian seen him lots of times really good night out.”

Janine Morrow: “Very funny. I don’t think that younger generation now, would get him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Richardson: “He done my sisters 18th birthday party at the riverside club in Fatfield for free cos he was good friends with my grandma.”

Michael Bonallie: “Very funny person in the day both his appearance and humour.”

You can find loads more memories of Wearside’s past by visiting the Sunderland Echo website, and our sister nostalgia page called Wearside Echoes on Facebook.

You can also enjoy people’s own memories of their childhood in Sunderland by listening to our Wearside Echoes podcast.

To share your own recollections of times gone by, email [email protected]