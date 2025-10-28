13 things you had to say about Bobby Thompson - the comic genius from Wearside who made a huge impression
‘No nonsense just pure belly laughs’
You all shared your memories of the comedian who left such a huge impression on your lives.
Today, we are sharing 13 of the best things that you had to say about the Penshaw-born funny man.
Carol Exley: “There was a bar in Bugibba, Malta called "The Little Waster". The owner had come over here to stay with friends at Seaham and had seen a Bobby Thompson show. He went back to Malta with a Geordie accent and a passion for anything about The Little Waster.”
‘The only comedian I can sit and watch time after time’
Robert Thompson: “Seen Bobby at bleach green club bought his LP and he signed it from Bobby to Bobby.”
Christine Sumpton: “He was brill . Pure North comedian. Such a laugh. No nonsense just pure belly laughs. God love him. He did himself proud.”
Ian Walby: “My favourite joke of his was one me fatha told me when i was a bairn.. Bobby went to visit the Queen (or "oor Lizzy" to her pals) and after a brew Lizzy fetched the dessert trolley out. She says "Chocolate cake or a meringue, Bob?"I says "Nah pet, thas reet, that's definitely a cake."
Jan Lund: “The only comedian I can sit and watch time after time.”
‘I would cry with laughter so funny’
Peter Little: “We need comedy like his now. He was great and appeared at my 21st 61yrs ago.”
Marilyn Anderson Gardiner: “I love Bobby. I could really understand a word sometimes being a stokie but I would cry with laughter so funny.”
Geoffrey Briggs: “Bobby is without doubt the best comedian ever to come from Tyneside.”
Margaret Denning: “I put one of his LP records one one New Years Eve when we had relatives from Yorkshire visiting. We laughed till our sides ached but they were not amused they couldn't understand a word he said.”
‘I don’t think that younger generation now, would get him’
Sheryl Cathey: “Brilliant comedian seen him lots of times really good night out.”
Janine Morrow: “Very funny. I don’t think that younger generation now, would get him.”
John Richardson: “He done my sisters 18th birthday party at the riverside club in Fatfield for free cos he was good friends with my grandma.”
Michael Bonallie: “Very funny person in the day both his appearance and humour.”
