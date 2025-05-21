What a night that was at the Blue House! Relive it in 13 memories from 2022

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 21st May 2025, 09:02 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 10:07 BST

Looks like you had loads of fun when you toasted the first anniversary of the Blue House pub in Sunderland.

The venue had a party to remember in 2022 and Alpha24Images were there to capture it all in these great photos.

Now, Alpha24Images has shared the memories with the Sunderland Echo and we have 13 memories for you to enjoy.

Have a look and see how many faces you recognise.

Four pals posed for a picture during the evening of fun in 2022.

1. Brilliant at the Blue House

Four pals posed for a picture during the evening of fun in 2022. | Alpha24Images

Tell us if you remember this great night out at the Hendon venue. Perhaps you have spotted someone you know.

2. Sharing a photo opportunity

Tell us if you remember this great night out at the Hendon venue. Perhaps you have spotted someone you know. | Alpha24Images

Raising a toast to this gallery of memories from a 2022 night out in Sunderland.

3. Raising a toast

Raising a toast to this gallery of memories from a 2022 night out in Sunderland. | Alpha24Images

Three pals having fun but we want to know if you recognise them in this submitted photo.

4. A lovely reminder

Three pals having fun but we want to know if you recognise them in this submitted photo. | Alpha24Images

