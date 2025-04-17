Get your coat. We're going back in time to the Blue Bell for 13 memories

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 17th Apr 2025, 10:56 BST

Who fancies a trip to Fulwell for a retro look at the Blue Bell?

We do and while we are there, we have 13 photos of the Sunderland pub taking us from 1982 to 2019.

There’s charity views, beer tasting and chats in the bar - all in a selection of Sunderland Echo scenes.

But most of all, it is your memories we want and you can share them by emailing [email protected]

The Blue Bell pub is pictured in 1982. Tell us if you recognise anyone in this Sunderland Echo archive scene.

1. Flashback to 1982

The Blue Bell pub is pictured in 1982. Tell us if you recognise anyone in this Sunderland Echo archive scene. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
The Blue Bell Pub at Fulwell in March 1982.

2. On cue at the Blue Bell

The Blue Bell Pub at Fulwell in March 1982. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
One more look inside the pub in 1982. Does it bring back happy memories for you?

3. Take a seat in 1982

One more look inside the pub in 1982. Does it bring back happy memories for you? | se

Photo Sales
A chat at the bar in this retro view from March 1989. Over to you for memories.

4. Socialising in 1989

A chat at the bar in this retro view from March 1989. Over to you for memories. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandSunderland EchoMemories
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice