I would be terrified: Tales of Sunderland's crows, hawks and seagulls which went on the attack

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 8th Apr 2025, 10:57 BST

Terror birds are definitely in the news but we want to know if you remember these scary Sunderland incidents.

From hawks and seagulls, our feathered ‘friends’ certainly know how to make an impression as these Wearside dramas show.

Maybe you remember the 2011 case of the divebombing jackdaw at St Mary’s RC Primary School, the 2012 Greggs sandwich stealer, or the Ashbrooke hawk which chomped on one shopper’s flowers.

We have them all. Relive the drama here.

Maybe you remember the 2011 case of the divebombing jackdaw at St Mary’s RC Primary School’. Parents and pupils were tormented for months at the Meadowside school, and especially children when they were outside playing.

1. Swooping at St Mary's

But this bird tale had a different ending when it took to Emmanuel Adams and began happily perching on his arm. Since then, Jack went back to the family home where it landed on the schoolboy’s head and helped him turn the pages of his school books.

2. Jack's friendly outcome

Sunderland Royal Hospital had to take emergency measures when seagulls began scaring staff and visitors – and hampering repair work - in 2011. They used a bird of prey to disperse the offending gulls in January that year.

3. Making headlines on the hospital roof

St Anthony’s Girls’ School was targeted by a flock of seagulls harassing pupils in search of food in 2011. The birds hunted for tasty morsels from the children’s lunchboxes, with some birds even venturing inside buildings - until Gerty the hawk was brought in to scare off the gulls.

4. Gerty on patrol

