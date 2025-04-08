From hawks and seagulls, our feathered ‘friends’ certainly know how to make an impression as these Wearside dramas show.
Maybe you remember the 2011 case of the divebombing jackdaw at St Mary’s RC Primary School, the 2012 Greggs sandwich stealer, or the Ashbrooke hawk which chomped on one shopper’s flowers.
We have them all. Relive the drama here.
1. Swooping at St Mary's
Parents and pupils were tormented for months at the Meadowside school, and especially children when they were outside playing. | se
2. Jack's friendly outcome
But this bird tale had a different ending when it took to Emmanuel Adams and began happily perching on his arm.
Since then, Jack went back to the family home where it landed on the schoolboy’s head and helped him turn the pages of his school books. | se
3. Making headlines on the hospital roof
Sunderland Royal Hospital had to take emergency measures when seagulls began scaring staff and visitors – and hampering repair work - in 2011.
They used a bird of prey to disperse the offending gulls in January that year. | se
4. Gerty on patrol
St Anthony’s Girls’ School was targeted by a flock of seagulls harassing pupils in search of food in 2011.
The birds hunted for tasty morsels from the children’s lunchboxes, with some birds even venturing inside buildings - until Gerty the hawk was brought in to scare off the gulls. | se
