We've got bingo hall memories galore in our look back at the game you love.
The day is dedicated to everyone who plays the game and we are joining in with a full house of photos from the Echo archives.
1. Be a dab hand and have a browse through our bingo collection of photos.
2. Billy Richey in 2003. By then, he had been a bingo caller for 30 years.
3. Coronation Street actress Barbara Knox at the newly refurbished Gala Bingo in 1992. The star, who plays Rita Fairclough, was pictured with Phyliss and David Longstaff.
4. Coronation Street's Reg Holdsworth - played by Ken Morley - visited the Regal bingo at Concord, Washington in 1994. He checked Kathleen Gibson's card. watched by Regal regulars.
