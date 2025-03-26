And we have the perfect lift to get you in the spirit for another annual dose of the hit show.

We gathered up 13 images of Sunderland, Newcastle and South Tyneside people auditioning for the 2007, 2008 and 2009 competitions.

They waited patiently in the massive queues outside St James’s Park, hoping to be picked.

Relive those amazing memories once more and then get in touch to tell us more.

1 . A mix-up of magical memories So many faces to recognise in this collection of St James's Park scenes. | nw Photo Sales

2 . Waiting patiently A contestant in the queue at St James's Park. Tell us if it brings back memories for you. | nw Photo Sales

3 . Faces galore Excitement was in the air for these contestants in 2006 but we want to know if you were among them. | nw Photo Sales