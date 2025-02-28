13 glittering reminders to take you back to a night out at Bavaria in Sunderland

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 28th Feb 2025, 12:00 BST

Join us. We are going for a night out in Sunderland in 2016.

Bavaria is our port of call and look how many memories we have of people having a great time with their pals.

We want to know if these photos, which were submitted to the Sunderland Echo, bring back memories for you.

Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

Faces in the picture in this great reminder of a night out in Sunderland.

1. Stylish in 2016

Faces in the picture in this great reminder of a night out in Sunderland. | other 3rd party

Seven pals in the picture from a great night out in Sunderland nine years ago.

2. It's your memories we want

Seven pals in the picture from a great night out in Sunderland nine years ago. | other 3rd party

Taking you back to Bavaria for faces in 2016, but do you recognise them?

3. Flashback to 2016

Taking you back to Bavaria for faces in 2016, but do you recognise them? | other 3rd party

We love this happy photo from Bavaria in Sunderland nine years ago.

4. Having a great time

We love this happy photo from Bavaria in Sunderland nine years ago. | other 3rd party

