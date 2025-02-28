Bavaria is our port of call and look how many memories we have of people having a great time with their pals.
We want to know if these photos, which were submitted to the Sunderland Echo, bring back memories for you.
1. Stylish in 2016
Faces in the picture in this great reminder of a night out in Sunderland. | other 3rd party
2. It's your memories we want
Seven pals in the picture from a great night out in Sunderland nine years ago. | other 3rd party
3. Flashback to 2016
Taking you back to Bavaria for faces in 2016, but do you recognise them? | other 3rd party
4. Having a great time
We love this happy photo from Bavaria in Sunderland nine years ago. | other 3rd party
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.