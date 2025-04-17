I'm going for a drink and a chat in 2016. Care to join me at Bavaria?

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 17th Apr 2025, 13:02 BST

It’s a Bank Holiday and loads of you will be heading out to socialise - but I’m doing it in Sunderland’s past.

Have a look at these great memories from Bavaria where the Sunderland club was packed with people in 2016.

A whole selection of fantastic photos were submitted to the Sunderland Echo and here they are once more.

How many faces do you recognise? Have a look, and then tell us more by emailing [email protected]

Three pals who took a moment to enjoy a photo opportunity nine years ago. Tell us if you recognise them.

1. Photo time in 2016

Three pals who took a moment to enjoy a photo opportunity nine years ago. Tell us if you recognise them. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
Taking you back to 2016 for a scene at Bavaria but we want to know if you were there.

2. Night out with pals

Taking you back to 2016 for a scene at Bavaria but we want to know if you were there. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
A close-up on two friends enjoying time in Bavaria in a photo which was submitted to the Sunderland Echo.

3. In the picture

A close-up on two friends enjoying time in Bavaria in a photo which was submitted to the Sunderland Echo. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
Faces galore for you to recognise in another great scene from Sunderland nine years ago.

4. Toast to the memorie

Faces galore for you to recognise in another great scene from Sunderland nine years ago. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:NightclubsSunderlandSunderland EchoMemories
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice