A balmy night in Bavaria: Summer of 2016 memories from the Sunderland nightclub

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 1st May 2025, 10:48 BST

Drink in these fantastic memories. They all come from the popular Sunderland venue Bavaria.

Every one of them was taken in the Summer of 2016 and show people having fun as they relax in the warmth of a Wearside evening.

All of the photos were submitted to the Sunderland Echo and we can not wait to get your memories of them.

A table packed with people having fun. Tell us if you recognise any of them.

1. Eight friends having fun

A table packed with people having fun. Tell us if you recognise any of them. | other 3rd party

A photo from a Summer night in Sunderland. Tell us if you were pictured having fun.

2. Smiles from 2016

A photo from a Summer night in Sunderland. Tell us if you were pictured having fun. | other 3rd party

Raising a glass to these reminders of a 2016 night out in Sunderland. We would love your memories of these Bavaria scenes.

3. Cheers to the memories

Raising a glass to these reminders of a 2016 night out in Sunderland. We would love your memories of these Bavaria scenes. | other 3rd party

Were you pictured having your photo taken in Bavaria nine years ago?

4. Over to you

Were you pictured having your photo taken in Bavaria nine years ago? | other 3rd party

