Author sees war through the eyes of a young Sunderland boy

A Wearside historian is taking a break from the norm by penning a novel which centres on war-torn Sunderland.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 28 June, 2019, 11:44
War was a difficult time for Sunderland children who faced evacuation.

An old view of Wear Street.

The cover of Norman Kirtlan's new book.