Author sees war through the eyes of a young Sunderland boy

RetroAuthor sees war through the eyes of a young Sunderland boyA Wearside historian is taking a break from the norm by penning a novel which centres on war-torn Sunderland.By Chris CordnerFriday, 28 June, 2019, 11:44 War was a difficult time for Sunderland children who faced evacuation.NostalgiaAn old view of Wear Street. Sign up to our daily newsletterThanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address.Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.Submitting...The cover of Norman Kirtlan's new book.