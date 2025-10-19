17 photos of Austin and Pickersgill's - the 'best shipyard in Europe' and it was in Sunderland

Sunderland could once say it had the best shipyard in the industry - and it had Royal award status.

Fifty five years ago this weekend, Austin and Pickersgill’s won the 1970 Queen's Award to Industry for its outstanding achievement in increasing exports.

Things got even better for the company later that decade. In July 1977, it topped the European shipbuilding league with record profits of nearly £5 million.

Have a look at a yard which was the pride of Wearside, through these Sunderland Echo photo memories.

Winter at work in the Wear Dockyard at Austin and Pickersgill where water in the dry dock was iced over in 1955.

Staff at S.P. Austin & Son in 1960. Photo: Bill Hawkins.

Children from Gilesgate County Junior School who made a special trip to Sunderland to watch the launch of the 15,000-ton cargo motorship Armadale in 1961 from Austin and Pickersgills.

Children from New Silksworth Junior School at the Southwick yard of Austin and Pickersgill for a ship launch in 1970.

