Fifty five years ago this weekend, Austin and Pickersgill’s won the 1970 Queen's Award to Industry for its outstanding achievement in increasing exports.
Things got even better for the company later that decade. In July 1977, it topped the European shipbuilding league with record profits of nearly £5 million.
1. Frozen in the dry dock
Winter at work in the Wear Dockyard at Austin and Pickersgill where water in the dry dock was iced over in 1955. | nw Photo: SE
2. A work scene in 1960
Staff at S.P. Austin & Son in 1960. Photo: Bill Hawkins. | Bill Hawkins Photo: Bill Hawkins
3. Seen in Southwick
Children from Gilesgate County Junior School who made a special trip to Sunderland to watch the launch of the 15,000-ton cargo motorship Armadale in 1961 from Austin and Pickersgills. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Back to 1970
Children from New Silksworth Junior School at the Southwick yard of Austin and Pickersgill for a ship launch in 1970. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo