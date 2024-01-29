News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland scenes to get you inspired as The Apprentice returns to TV

Chefs, hairdressers, builders - a tribute to Wearside's own apprentices

By Chris Cordner
Published 29th Jan 2024, 16:45 GMT

We are counting down to the return of the much-loved TV show The Apprentice.

The hit series will be back for season 18 and while you're waiting to watch every moment, why not join us in a tribute to some of Sunderland's own apprentices.

We have 11 Echo archive photos of Wearside people learning their trade from hairdressing to top cuisine.

And look out for a retro scene featuring Sunderland's very own Apprentice star - and Echo columnist - Katie-Bulmer Cooke.

1. A skilful lot

John Lonsdale, Adam Jones and Michael Lindsay were the apprentices at the Rite@Home project in 2008. Co-ordinator Geoff Porteous was the man joining them for a photo.

2. Making a difference in 2008

Rolls Royce apprentices from Sunderland and Skipton had a game of Wizards, Giants and Dwarfs with pupils at Bexhill Primary School during their community day in 2008.

3. Looks like great fun

Farringdon School students Nathan Doran, Martin Gettins and Dalton Jackson were all being taken on by Mitie as apprentices in 2008. Here they are with Mel Carr from Mitie.

4. Focus on Farringdon

