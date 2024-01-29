Sunderland scenes to get you inspired as The Apprentice returns to TV
Chefs, hairdressers, builders - a tribute to Wearside's own apprentices
We are counting down to the return of the much-loved TV show The Apprentice.
The hit series will be back for season 18 and while you're waiting to watch every moment, why not join us in a tribute to some of Sunderland's own apprentices.
We have 11 Echo archive photos of Wearside people learning their trade from hairdressing to top cuisine.
And look out for a retro scene featuring Sunderland's very own Apprentice star - and Echo columnist - Katie-Bulmer Cooke.
