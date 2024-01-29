Sunderland scenes to get you inspired as The Apprentice returns to TV

We are counting down to the return of the much-loved TV show The Apprentice.

The hit series will be back for season 18 and while you're waiting to watch every moment, why not join us in a tribute to some of Sunderland's own apprentices.

We have 11 Echo archive photos of Wearside people learning their trade from hairdressing to top cuisine.

And look out for a retro scene featuring Sunderland's very own Apprentice star - and Echo columnist - Katie-Bulmer Cooke.

1 . A skilful lot Apprentices galore in this Echo archive look at generations of workers learning their trade.

2 . Making a difference in 2008 John Lonsdale, Adam Jones and Michael Lindsay were the apprentices at the Rite@Home project in 2008. Co-ordinator Geoff Porteous was the man joining them for a photo.

3 . Looks like great fun Rolls Royce apprentices from Sunderland and Skipton had a game of Wizards, Giants and Dwarfs with pupils at Bexhill Primary School during their community day in 2008.