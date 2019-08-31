Another stunning look at 1960s Sunderland - and did you get the quiz right
Welcome back to CineSecrets!
We hope you enjoyed last week’s historic clip from the North East Film Archive.
How did you do with our questions?
Q: What has the Joplings Building reopened as in 2019?
A: Student Accommodation.
Q: In which year did Wearmouth Bridge open?
A: 1929.
Q: In which year was Sunderland Station badly damaged by bombing?
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
A: 1940.
Thousands of people have viewed previous CineSecrets clips on our website and Facebook page, with a huge number of online comments from our readers.
This 100-second clip shows the hustle and bustle of Sunderland and Wearmouth in 1964.
See the people of the day go about their business in a city centre that included Binns and Joplings department stores, and Wearmouth as a busy haven of industry and shipbuilding, lined with ships and manufacturing, long before the addition of the St Peter’s University campus. Finally, see Sunderland’s former railway station, which was redeveloped in 1965.
We hope that you enjoy this film of Sunderland gone by – do you have memories of the shops and industries featured in the film?
Watch this space for another CineSecrets: Sunderland clip soon.