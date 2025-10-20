I love AI's choices for 11 of Wearside and East Durham's most stunning night time scenes

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 20th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

Whether it’s views over the Wear, stunning firework displays or sunset walks in the countryside, Wearside and East Durham has it all.

AI agreed and it chose its pick for 11 of the best scenes of the area as the sun goes down.

Have a look and see if you agree with ChatGPT’s choices for the best of the lot from the Sunderland Echo archives.

1. Penshaw Monument

There are very few more stunning sights than sunset on Penshaw Monument. This was AI's pick for a top night-time view. | se Photo: se

A Winter sunset on a country lane near Penshaw in 2004.

2. The countryside

A Winter sunset on a country lane near Penshaw in 2004. | se Photo: DA

What a scene over the River Wear as St Peter's Sixth Form College is launched in a blaze of colour in November 2008.

3. Wonderful on the Wear

What a scene over the River Wear as St Peter's Sixth Form College is launched in a blaze of colour in November 2008. | se

Durham Cathedral lit up during the 2021 Lumiere festival and it looks spectacular.

4. Durham Cathedral

Durham Cathedral lit up during the 2021 Lumiere festival and it looks spectacular. | nw/Ian McClelland

