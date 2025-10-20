AI agreed and it chose its pick for 11 of the best scenes of the area as the sun goes down.
Have a look and see if you agree with ChatGPT’s choices for the best of the lot from the Sunderland Echo archives.
1 / 3
Whether it’s views over the Wear, stunning firework displays or sunset walks in the countryside, Wearside and East Durham has it all.
AI agreed and it chose its pick for 11 of the best scenes of the area as the sun goes down.
Have a look and see if you agree with ChatGPT’s choices for the best of the lot from the Sunderland Echo archives.