I asked AI to choose a select Sunderland team from its illustrious history - the results were interesting

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 18th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

Sunderland has had so many legendary players in its history.

It makes it almost impossible to choose a select squad from all those stars - unless you ask AI.

That’s what I did and it came up with this line-up of Black Cats heroes, as well as a bench and a manager.

See if you agree with its choices.

1. Jimmy Montgomery

The 1973 FA Cup Final hero who made 537 appearances for Sunderland and was an England Under-23 international. ChatGPT called him a 'one-club man and Sunderland legend through and through'. | se

2. Dick Malone

The right back pictured in action for Sunderland in 1975 against Chesterfield. AI said: "Tireless and reliable defender, known for his work rate and consistency." | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. Len Ashurst

Len Ashurst, pictured here in March 1984, was the Black Cats left back from 1958 to 1970. ChatGPT said he was a 'dependable defender, also managed the club later in life'. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

4. Charlie Hurley

Charlie Hurley leads out The Lads in 1967. AI said: “The King” — voted Sunderland’s Player of the Century by fans. Commanding, brave, and brilliant in the air." | NW

