It makes it almost impossible to choose a select squad from all those stars - unless you ask AI.

That’s what I did and it came up with this line-up of Black Cats heroes, as well as a bench and a manager.

See if you agree with its choices.

Jimmy Montgomery The 1973 FA Cup Final hero who made 537 appearances for Sunderland and was an England Under-23 international. ChatGPT called him a 'one-club man and Sunderland legend through and through'.

Dick Malone The right back pictured in action for Sunderland in 1975 against Chesterfield. AI said: "Tireless and reliable defender, known for his work rate and consistency."

Len Ashurst Len Ashurst, pictured here in March 1984, was the Black Cats left back from 1958 to 1970. ChatGPT said he was a 'dependable defender, also managed the club later in life'.