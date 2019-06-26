A magical day with SAFC Wembley legend Monty
It’s not often you get to play football with a legend.
But that is exactly what happened to these Seaham youngsters when they got to spend the day with former Sunderland hero Jimmy Montgomery.
There were 200 of the keen young footballers and it was not just one day that they had on a coaching course. It was a week-long chance to get to know well-known faces such as Jimmy Montgomery, Mick Docherty and another footballing professional Ian Hughes.
The effect that the stars had on the youngsters won the praise of people at Seaham Leisure Centre where the course was held.
Coach Ron Lewin said: “It is the best organised course I have seen for some time.
“The lads have shown a very high standard and they have all enjoyed it.”
All the youngsters who received the coaching were aged under 13 and they also got to spend some time with other coaches such as Pat Cuff, Harry Wilson and Gavin Liddell.
It all went so well that officials were planning a second course which was going to be held soon after.
There were trophies as well and they were handed out to the most improved players.
They included Paul College, R.Ruddock, I. White, Graham Self, D.Dixon, Neil Hambleton, and Jason Porteous.
Both Easington District Council and Seaham Town Council were behind the initiative and we would love to hear from you if you were a part of it all.
Get in touch and share the memories by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.