A footy match and the Flinstones too! Remember this day out with the Chipper Club?
Is there any better day out – watching Sunderland and meeting the Flinstones.
These members of the Sunderland Echo Chipper Club had a night to remember in 1994.
The event was a family fun day and it was combined with a chance to watch Sunderland Reserves take on Blackburn Reserves.
The fun happened at Sunderland’s former home at Roker Park and the kids got to enjoy games before the kick-off.
There was more entertainment at half time as well.
Here are the Echo Chipsters pictured with Fred, Barney and Chipper.
But we want to know if you remember the occasion. If you do, we would love you to get in touch.
You can do just that by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.