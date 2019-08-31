Saying hello are these children from Valley Road Primary. Recognise any of them?

A big tick if you can recognise these 2011 Sunderland primary school new starters

Just class! That’s our selection of photographs of Sunderland and Wearside youngsters on that very first day in primary school

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 31 August, 2019, 16:45

We’ve got a selection of images from schools across Sunderland and Washington and they are all from 2011.

Each features fresh-faced youngsters who were just getting to grips with the whole idea of going to school each day.

So whether it’s Valley Road or Barnes, George Washington or Fulwell we’ve got a photo for you to look at.

Take a look through and see who you recognise. And email your memories to chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.

1. Lots of smiling faces at St Benet's

What a smart line-up at St Benet's Rc Primary School in Fulwell Road, Sunderland.

Photo: Picture by Angela Burn

2. It's a great scene at Grangetown

They were shouting it out loud at Grangetown that they were new starters in 2011.

Photo: Picture by Angela Burn

3. Perfect scene at Plains Farm

Pictured at Plains Farm Primary School were these reception class students in 2011.

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

4. Looking fine at Fulwell

Here's Class 9 at Fulwell Infants School.

Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

