Nine times people from Sunderland got their faces on telly

Wearside people who had their moment on the telly

Go on, admit it.

You've had that moment where you've been watching TV and said: "I know them!"

Well here's 9 Echo archive photos of Sunderland people who really did get their day in the telly limelight.

From the man who was in the crowd at a Test match to the eight-year-old who starred in an advert for orange juice.

And the dance troupe who came within a whisker of winning Opportunity Knocks.

We've got it all.

Isn't that thingy ... off the telly

Joan gets her say Joan Huntley got her moment in the spotlight when she appeared as a TV reviewer on the Paul O'Grady Show in 2007.

Back to St Benet's These St Benet's School pupils were having a great time getting ready to appear on TV in 2004. But who can tell us more abut their brush with stardom.

Andrew McGuinness (left) Anthony Daglish, Graeme Bone, Mark Atchison, Lee McGuinness, David Carr and Peter Quinn. The Sunderland fans were preparing to appear on the TV show Soccer AM in 2012.

