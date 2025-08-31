8 great historical gems to uncover in Sunderland for Heritage Open Days 2025

Taking place from September 12-21, the national initiative is a great way to explore history on your doorstep - all for free.
Here’s some of the locations in Sunderland announced so far.
1. An Architectural Tour of Old Sunderland, September 13
Join Peter and Hillary Turton on a short walk around the East End of Sunderland and see the architectural gems still remaining in the area. These include the first purpose-built masonic lodge in the world, the original Trafalgar Square and buildings. Pre booking required. | Sunderland Echo
2. MICC Chapel of Light (Former St Columba's Southwick), multiple dates
Discover this fascinating church with its famous James Eadie-Reid Paintings, stained glass by 4 major Sunderland-based glass artists, capstone from St Columba's 6th-century cottage in Iona, organ donated by Gloucestershire Cathedral and furnished with parts from St Peter's. Pre booking not required. | Sunderland Echo Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Kepier Hall, Houghton-le-Spring
Take part in a Heritage Wellness Walk on 16 Sept at 9:30am. Enjoy a gentle walk along the historic pilgrims’ Path of Knowledge. Starts at Kepier Hall, Church Street, Houghton-le-Spring (DH4 4DN). Fresh air, local history, and wellbeing combined. No booking required. | LDRS
4. Ryhope Engines Museum , multiple dates
The Ryhope Engines Museum is based on the former Ryhope Pumping Station which provided water to Wearside for 100 years. This is a unique opportunity to see the wonderful Victorian beam engines working under steam power as they have since 1868. | Sunderland Echo