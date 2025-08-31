8 great historical gems to uncover in Sunderland for Heritage Open Days 2025

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 31st Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

Some real historical gems will be throwing open their doors for the annual Heritage Open Days.

Taking place from September 12-21, the national initiative is a great way to explore history on your doorstep - all for free.

Here’s some of the locations in Sunderland announced so far.

Join Peter and Hillary Turton on a short walk around the East End of Sunderland and see the architectural gems still remaining in the area. These include the first purpose-built masonic lodge in the world, the original Trafalgar Square and buildings. Pre booking required.

1. An Architectural Tour of Old Sunderland, September 13

Join Peter and Hillary Turton on a short walk around the East End of Sunderland and see the architectural gems still remaining in the area. These include the first purpose-built masonic lodge in the world, the original Trafalgar Square and buildings. Pre booking required. | Sunderland Echo

Discover this fascinating church with its famous James Eadie-Reid Paintings, stained glass by 4 major Sunderland-based glass artists, capstone from St Columba's 6th-century cottage in Iona, organ donated by Gloucestershire Cathedral and furnished with parts from St Peter's. Pre booking not required.

2. MICC Chapel of Light (Former St Columba's Southwick), multiple dates

Discover this fascinating church with its famous James Eadie-Reid Paintings, stained glass by 4 major Sunderland-based glass artists, capstone from St Columba's 6th-century cottage in Iona, organ donated by Gloucestershire Cathedral and furnished with parts from St Peter's. Pre booking not required. | Sunderland Echo Photo: Sunderland Echo

Take part in a Heritage Wellness Walk on 16 Sept at 9:30am. Enjoy a gentle walk along the historic pilgrims’ Path of Knowledge. Starts at Kepier Hall, Church Street, Houghton-le-Spring (DH4 4DN). Fresh air, local history, and wellbeing combined. No booking required.

3. Kepier Hall, Houghton-le-Spring

Take part in a Heritage Wellness Walk on 16 Sept at 9:30am. Enjoy a gentle walk along the historic pilgrims’ Path of Knowledge. Starts at Kepier Hall, Church Street, Houghton-le-Spring (DH4 4DN). Fresh air, local history, and wellbeing combined. No booking required. | LDRS

The Ryhope Engines Museum is based on the former Ryhope Pumping Station which provided water to Wearside for 100 years. This is a unique opportunity to see the wonderful Victorian beam engines working under steam power as they have since 1868.

4. Ryhope Engines Museum , multiple dates

The Ryhope Engines Museum is based on the former Ryhope Pumping Station which provided water to Wearside for 100 years. This is a unique opportunity to see the wonderful Victorian beam engines working under steam power as they have since 1868. | Sunderland Echo

