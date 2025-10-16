40 nostalgic photos capture people and places of the North East before WW2, from hard graft to glory

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 16th Oct 2025, 12:17 BST

From FA Cup joy to the misery of life in the slums, these atmospheric photos take you back in time around the North East.

The striking images show life as it was up to 125 years ago, in the early 1900s, before the horrors of the Second World War.

They reveal how much the region’s streets have changed over the last century, and how significantly life has altered for ordinary people in that time.

Miners are seen down the pits and washing in front of the fireplace in a tin bath, a steam train is hoisted through the air, and youngsters get a closer look after a ship runs aground.

In other pictures, a publican prepares to fulfil a time-honoured tradition by handing out free beer, drinkers gather at the world’s ‘biggest’ bar, and crowds flock to witness the opening of a new landmark.

The photos also capture a feline mascot which may have been key to Newcastle’s FA Cup triumph, a canine referee at Whitley Bay, and an unemployed shipyard worker from Sunderland showing the resourcefulness for which people of the North East are renowned.

How well do you recognise the streets pictured in these photos, and do they show the conditions your parents, grandparents or great-grandparents experienced?

Bigg Market, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, in the 1920s

1. Busy streets

Bigg Market, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, in the 1920s | Heritage Images via Getty Images Photo: Harry Ord Thompson/Historic England Archive

Holmside, Sunderland, in around 1900

2. 1900s street scene

Holmside, Sunderland, in around 1900 | Getty Images Photo: London Stereoscopic Company/Hulton Archive

The marketplace in Middlesbrough, in September 1912

3. Marketplace

The marketplace in Middlesbrough, in September 1912 | Getty Images Photo: Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive

Members of the Sunderland Ladies team competing in the All-England Netball Rally at Wembley found it difficult to get accommodation in London during coronation week in 1937, so they hired a railway camping coach and made a holiday of it so that they could see the coronation. The station master at Fairlop is pictured here delivering their mail.

4. Delivery

Members of the Sunderland Ladies team competing in the All-England Netball Rally at Wembley found it difficult to get accommodation in London during coronation week in 1937, so they hired a railway camping coach and made a holiday of it so that they could see the coronation. The station master at Fairlop is pictured here delivering their mail. | Getty Images Photo: Hulton Archive

