Tell us more - about this Hudson Road Primary production of Grease 16 years ago.

31 views to remind you of your days at Hudson Road Primary School in Sunderland

From camping to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang – it’s all in our 31-photo tribute to Hudson Road Primary School.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 14th October 2019, 11:45 am

There’s hundreds of children in our nostalgic look through the years at the school.

So why not take a browse through and see if you can spot anyone you know.

1. Tackling tapas in 2011

A tapas tasting session got our photographer's attention in this photo. Remember it?

Photo: Picture by Angela Burn

2. Chitty Chitty Bang Bang we love you

Flying back to 2008 for this scene at the Sunderland Empire where these students got to see the famous car - and the stars of the show.

Photo: TY

3. Tucking into burgers in 2010

Burger time for these students during a barbeque at Sunderland Community Allotment. Remember this from nine years ago?

Photo: Picture by Angela Burn

4. Little donkey ... and a lot of talented actors

A Home Of Our Own was the title of the school's Nativity play in 2005. Spot anyone you know?

Photo: TC

