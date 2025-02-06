It was at the heart of Manchester’s musical revoltion and it was the people who made it.

Pulstating basslines of Acid House, the energy on a crowded dancefloor - it was where friendships were made for life.

It was Madchester in its rawest form, a cultural scene of iconic music from the Happy Mondays, New Order and the Chemical Brothers.

These awesome pictures go back to the late 1980s and 1990s when the music was lived - it was an iconic time. Will we ever dance like that again?

Hacienda Clubbers on the main stage at the Hacienda, 1989

Hacienda Clubbers dance on the podiums at the HOT night in the Hacienda, 1988.

Hacienda A clubber raises their hands on an atmospheric main stage during a break in the music at the Hacienda, Manchester 1988.

Hacienda Clubbers hang around at the DJ booth door in the Hacienda, early 1988.