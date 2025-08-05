The former colliery site began to take shape as a beauty haven 25 years ago today and the Sunderland Echo was there to grab photo memories of the henge, filter system and spectacular views.
Since then, the park has welcomed everything from runs to music festivals.
1. What a transformation
A reminder of how Herrington Country Park looked in August 2000. | se
2. Henge at Herrington
Dave Pretswell at The Henge, aligned with Penshaw Monument. This fantastic scene was recorded 25 years ago today. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. A beautiful scene taking shape
A stream feeds water from the A19 into reed beds for filtering during work in 2000. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Now that's loud!
This photo was taken on Noise Action Day in 2004 and these youngsters were testing how loud they could scream at New Herrington Country Park. | se
