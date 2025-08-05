I can't believe all this happened during 25 years of Herrington Country Park memories

What a transformation we’ve seen at Herrington Country Park.

The former colliery site began to take shape as a beauty haven 25 years ago today and the Sunderland Echo was there to grab photo memories of the henge, filter system and spectacular views.

Since then, the park has welcomed everything from runs to music festivals.

Re-live it all here.

A reminder of how Herrington Country Park looked in August 2000.

1. What a transformation

A reminder of how Herrington Country Park looked in August 2000.

Dave Pretswell at The Henge, aligned with Penshaw Monument. This fantastic scene was recorded 25 years ago today.

2. Henge at Herrington

Dave Pretswell at The Henge, aligned with Penshaw Monument. This fantastic scene was recorded 25 years ago today.

A stream feeds water from the A19 into reed beds for filtering during work in 2000.

3. A beautiful scene taking shape

A stream feeds water from the A19 into reed beds for filtering during work in 2000.

This photo was taken on Noise Action Day in 2004 and these youngsters were testing how loud they could scream at New Herrington Country Park.

4. Now that's loud!

This photo was taken on Noise Action Day in 2004 and these youngsters were testing how loud they could scream at New Herrington Country Park.

