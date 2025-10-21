A gallery of scarily good 2012 photos from a Halloween night out at Privilege in Sunderland

By Chris Cordner

Published 21st Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

The countdown is on to Halloween - but I’m getting in early with a look back to a scarily good night out at Privilege in October 2012.

I’ve got masks, I’ve got fake blood, I’ve got scarily good costumes and I’ve got faces galore from the Sunderland city centre venue.

See if you can spot someone you know in this wonderful selection of photos which was submitted to the Sunderland Echo.

Having a great time in Privilege in a scene from 13 years ago.

1. Flashback to 2012

Three more people who were having the time of their lives at Privilege on Halloween.

2. Smiles from Privilege

A scarily good reminder of the fun you had on Sunderland nights out 13 years ago.

3. Devilishly good in Sunderland

Look at the fun these three were having in Privilege in Sunderland on Halloween.

4. Three more faces

