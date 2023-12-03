When Stokoe starred - for the opposition

It's 67 years since Sunderland and Newcastle met in the FA Cup - and a famous Wearside hero starred for the opposition that day.

That time, it was an FA Cup quarter final tie at St James' Park with 61,474 people there to watch it in 1956.

Bob Stokoe in defence for the Magpies

A certain Bob Stokoe played centre half for Newcastle - who were the holders of the Cup at the time - who also had Jackie Milburn in their line-up.

Bob Stokoe in 1973. He was in the Newcastle defence the last time the Magpies played Sunderland in the FA Cup.

Sunderland had a number of stars in their 11 including Len Shackleton, Stan Anderson, Billy Bingham and Billy Elliott.

Len Shackleton in action for Sunderland in 1956.

Shackleton set up the opener

But the hero of the day was Bill Holden who scored twice on 40 and 83 minutes.

The FA Cup run ended in the semis that year with a 3-0 defeat to Birmingham.

