Look at the delight on the faces of these St Anthony's Girls Catholic Academy students in 2006. Recognise any of them?

19 pictures of Sunderland students celebrating their A level results in years past - do you know where they are now?

The tension is mounting for students across Sunderland and County Durham. A level results day is almost upon them.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 14 August, 2019, 16:45

This year’s results will be revealed to students on Thursday, August 15.

And for those of you who remember exactly what that feeling was like, here are 19 reminders of the day you found out how you did.

Remember the day when all that hard work and revision proved to be worthwhile.

Take a look through our photos and see if you recognise any of our jubilant students.

1. Pals at Pennywell

It's 2006 and these Pennywell School students had just received their A level results. Recognise them?

Photo: TC

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Boy they did well

Eleven years have gone by since this scene of happy St Aidan's students with their exam results.

Photo: CA

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. On a High

A reason for celebration at Sunderland High School in 2012.

Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. A joyful moment

A memorable moment for these St Anthony's students in Sunderland as they find out their results in 2009.

Photo: Picture Corrina Atkinson

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 5