Having a right laugh in 2003. Recognise them?

19 pictures of nights out in Sunderland in 2003. Are you pictured in any of our photos?

There’s nothing better than a night out on the town with friends.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 15 July, 2019, 16:45

How about a chance to look back on the evening out you had with pals in 2003?

Whether it was a night in the pub, at the theatre, a restaurant or a nightclub, this lot were happy to be photographed 16 years ago.

Here are 19 photos of revellers lapping up the fun of a big night out in Sunderland.

Take a look through and see who you recognise.

1. Party time!

Ready to have a great time.

Photo: JM

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Smiles for the camera

Shirt sleeves weather on this scene in 2003.

Photo: JM

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Celebrate!

Looking good for their night out.

Photo: JM

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. All together for a team photo

A hen party in May 2003. Are you pictured?

Photo: JM

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 5