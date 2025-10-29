Low Row - a Sunderland street packed with history

17 photos from Low Row's past as we celebrate a bustling Sunderland street and its packed history

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 29th Oct 2025, 06:00 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2025, 06:00 GMT

What a street Low Row is - and what a history this little Sunderland road has.

The city centre venue is home to some of the best known bars in the area.

But it has also got decades of history behind it and we have it all in these 17 photos, some stretching back to the days of World War II.

Other show pubs from the Hat and Feather to Baroque and we’ve even got Vaux horses being weighed in 1958.

Take a look.

A view from 1944 showing people going about their business despite the threat of Nazi air raids.

1. Dark days of war

A view from 1944 showing people going about their business despite the threat of Nazi air raids. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
It's 1953 and here is the scene looking North into Low Row from the junction of Chester Road as one of the new Sunderland Corporation Buses heads for Telford Road.

2. All aboard the Corporation bus

It's 1953 and here is the scene looking North into Low Row from the junction of Chester Road as one of the new Sunderland Corporation Buses heads for Telford Road. | se Photo: se

Photo Sales
The Hat And Feather Vaults in Low Row. Photo: Bill Hawkins.

3. Hat and Feather Vaults

The Hat And Feather Vaults in Low Row. Photo: Bill Hawkins. | Bill Hawkins Photo: Bill Hawkins

Photo Sales
Vaux horses being weighed on the public weigh bridge in Low Row in 1958.

4. Weighing in 67 years ago

Vaux horses being weighed on the public weigh bridge in Low Row in 1958. | se Photo: se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HistorySunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice