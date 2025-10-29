The city centre venue is home to some of the best known bars in the area.

But it has also got decades of history behind it and we have it all in these 17 photos, some stretching back to the days of World War II.

Other show pubs from the Hat and Feather to Baroque and we’ve even got Vaux horses being weighed in 1958.

Take a look.

1 . Dark days of war A view from 1944 showing people going about their business despite the threat of Nazi air raids. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2 . All aboard the Corporation bus It's 1953 and here is the scene looking North into Low Row from the junction of Chester Road as one of the new Sunderland Corporation Buses heads for Telford Road. | se Photo: se Photo Sales

3 . Hat and Feather Vaults The Hat And Feather Vaults in Low Row. Photo: Bill Hawkins. | Bill Hawkins Photo: Bill Hawkins Photo Sales

4 . Weighing in 67 years ago Vaux horses being weighed on the public weigh bridge in Low Row in 1958. | se Photo: se Photo Sales