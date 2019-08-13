Fans of all ages came along to watch the acts. Were you one of them?

17 crowd pictures from North East Live in 2013 at Sunderland's Stadium of Light - spot anyone you know?

It looks like it was a great party and here’s 17 reminders of North East Live from six years ago.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 16:45

Were you there on the day that 35,000 people packed into the Stadium of Light to watch acts such as Rita Ora, Little Mix, The Wanted, JLS, James Arthur and Amelia Lily?

We’ve got 17 reminders of the occasion and each shows a section of the huge crowd that day.

Take a look, browse through our reminders and see if you can spot yourself.

1. Singing along

There was 11 hours of fun at North East Live 2013. What do you remember about it. Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk and tell us more.

2. In fine voice

What a singalong that day was! Are you pictured?

3. So happy

They look so happy to be a part of the occasion. Were you among the crowds that day?

4. Packed in to the stadium

Who do you recognise among the huge crowds?

