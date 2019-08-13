17 crowd pictures from North East Live in 2013 at Sunderland's Stadium of Light - spot anyone you know?
It looks like it was a great party and here’s 17 reminders of North East Live from six years ago.
By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 16:45
Were you there on the day that 35,000 people packed into the Stadium of Light to watch acts such as Rita Ora, Little Mix, The Wanted, JLS, James Arthur and Amelia Lily?
We’ve got 17 reminders of the occasion and each shows a section of the huge crowd that day.
Take a look, browse through our reminders and see if you can spot yourself.