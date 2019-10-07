The quaintly named Duck and Kangaroo is the first in our selection and here it is in 1989. The pub also had two other names over the years and they were The Phoenix and Toddy's. Photo: Ron Lawson JP.

15 reminders of Southwick pubs which should bring back memories

Southwick’s many pubs appear in the spotlight today as we look back at the hostelries of Sunderland.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 7th October 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated Friday, 4th October 2019, 15:02 pm

Ron Lawson, the former JP (who is also part of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society) shares his knowledge as well as plenty of historic photographs.

The society’s base in Douro Terrace is open between 9.30am and noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

1. The Duck and Kangaroo in the 70s

Another view of the Duck and Kangaroo but this time from 1972.

Photo: Ron Lawson

2. Dray and Horses

The Dray and Horses, at Thompson Road and Carley Hill Road, was overshadowed by Hahnemann Court in Sunderland. It was open from 1969 to 2005.

Photo: Ron Lawson

3. The Schooner

Here is The Schooner in a 1989 photo. It served the area from 1966 to 1994.

Photo: Ron Lawson

4. Albion Hotel

The Albion Hotel in Sunderland Road. It served the public from 1871 to 2006.

Photo: Ron Lawson

