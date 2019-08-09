15 pictures which remind us of life in Sunderland in 2001
It’s hard to believe it’s been 18 years since all this happened.
By Chris Cordner
Friday, 09 August, 2019, 12:08
It was the year when Patrice Carteron slotted in a derby goal for Sunderland, the Raich Carter Centre opened and Prince Phillip came to Sunderland.
We’ve got Seaham and Ryhope children pictured at school and scenes of people eating chillies for Red Nose Day!
So take a look through our 15 retro reminders of 2001 and see how many fond memories they bring back.