Full back Patrice Carteron becomes a Sunderland hero by scoring a derby goal at the SoL against Newcastle. Were you there?

15 pictures which remind us of life in Sunderland in 2001

It’s hard to believe it’s been 18 years since all this happened.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 09 August, 2019, 12:08

It was the year when Patrice Carteron slotted in a derby goal for Sunderland, the Raich Carter Centre opened and Prince Phillip came to Sunderland.

We’ve got Seaham and Ryhope children pictured at school and scenes of people eating chillies for Red Nose Day!

So take a look through our 15 retro reminders of 2001 and see how many fond memories they bring back.

1. Tribute to a legend

The official opening of the Raich Carter Centre in Hendon, Sunderland with Pat Carter pictured with Trevor Brooking.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. The things people do for charity!

It's Comic Relief Day in 2001 and down at Royal Sunalliance on Doxford International Park, they were sponsored to eat chillis among other things.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. Musical memories

Alf Pearson aged 91, released a CD of him and his late brother Bob's songs. The brothers were world famous from the 1930s to the 1980s.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

4. A tasty new addition

Barrie Watson, from Sunderland, a former BBC Masterchef finalist in his new restaurant, Prickly Pear based in Esplanade Mews, Sunderland.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

